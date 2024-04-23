Sangareddy farmer’s son gets scientist job in ICAR institute

The youngest of three sons of a farmer's couple Bargaiah and Manemma, Srisailam did his schooling at a local government school until Class 10.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:32 PM

Sangareddy: A man born in a remote village in Jharasangam Mandal has cracked the Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) examination. B Srisailam (27), a resident of Kamalpally in Jharasangam, cracked the ASRB, the results of which were announced on Monday evening.

Dreaming of becoming a doctor, he joined intermediate in a corporate school with government support. However, he could not get an MBBS seat, after which he joined a BSc (Agriculture) course in the Agriculture College at Ashwaraopet.

He later cracked the national-level post-graduate entrance test to join post-graduation at Banaras Hindu University. He completed PhD from Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University in 2023.

While preparing for the competitive examination, Srisailam joined as an Assistant Professor at a private agriculture college in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srisailam said he wanted to make farming profitable besides restricting the use of pesticides in agriculture practices. He will join as a Krishi Vigyan Kendra Scientist at the Research Centre for North Eastern Himalayan Region, an ICAR institute in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, his parents are elated with Bargaiah saying that his son had made him proud.