Asifabad: Man ends life by jumping into flooding stream

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 07:08 PM

Representational image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 35-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, by jumping into in a flooding stream following family disputes at Ityala village in Dahegaon mandal on Saturday night. His body was traced on Sunday.

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector K Raju said Kotrangi Santosh resorted to the drastic step as he was depressed following a fight with his wife over some issue. Expert divers were called in to find the body, which was retrieved from near the bridge from where he had jumped.

Santosh’s wife Bhudevi, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigation is on.