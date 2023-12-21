Asifabad: Students stage dharna demanding permanent school building

Over 20 students of a primary school along with their parents and locals, which was being run in a rented building, took to the streets and staged a sit-in on the road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Students staged a dharna demanding creation of a school at Dharampalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Thursday.

Over 20 students of a primary school along with their parents and locals, which was being run in a rented building, took to the streets and staged a sit-in on the road. They regretted that they would miss classes due to lack of the facility and their learning process was going to be affected. They wanted the authorities to take steps to construct a permanent building for the school.

Also Read Nalgonda Debate: Jagadish Reddy takes on Komatireddy brothers

Locals said that the owner of the building locked it when the officials did not pay monthly rent for six months, prompting the students to stage a dharna. However, headmaster Jayaraj reached the village and paid the rent. They said that steps were taken to continue the school in the same building.