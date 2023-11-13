Astronaut drops toolbox accidently during space walk

The lost toolbox has been classified as space debris and is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere in the coming months, where it will likely burn up. This incident is not uncommon, as astronauts have lost tools on several occasions in the past.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:01 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: During a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara accidentally lost a toolbox, which is now orbiting Earth.

The bag-sized container, which floated away several minutes ahead of the space station, was captured on camera by their Japanese colleague Satoshi Furukawa, who was taking a photo of Mount Fuji.

NASA confirmed that the tools were not essential for the remainder of the spacewalk and that the onboard crew and station were safe. After analyzing the bag’s trajectory, Mission Control determined that the risk of it colliding with the station was minimal.

The lost toolbox has been classified as space debris and is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere in the coming months, where it will likely burn up. This incident is not uncommon, as astronauts have lost tools on several occasions in the past.

In 2008, Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper lost a toolbox during a similar repair, and in 2006, spacewalker Piers Sellers lost a spatula. The first American spacewalker, Ed White, even lost a spare glove during his maiden spacewalk in 1965.