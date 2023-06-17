Athletic Scholarships in the United States: A Guide for International Students

Athletic scholarships in the United States offer opportunities for talented student-athletes to fund their education while pursuing their sports careers.

Universities carefully select promising candidates for their sports teams and provide them with the necessary support to excel both academically and athletically. This article will outline the requirements for athletic scholarships and provide tips for finding suitable opportunities.

To qualify for an athletic scholarship in the US, students must meet certain criteria, which may vary depending on the university. Here are the general requirements:

* Outstanding sports results

* Proficiency in English at the level required by the university

* SAT/ACT/GRE subject test scores that meet the university’s entrance requirements

* Grade point average (GPA) that meets the university’s entrance requirements

* Demonstration of discipline, motivation, and excellent knowledge of the sport

Tips for Finding Athletic Scholarships:

Start early: Begin researching suitable scholarship options 2-3 years before applying to universities. Stay updated on changes in scholarship conditions by subscribing to relevant mailing lists and keeping track of news in this area.

Explore all options: Don’t limit yourself to specific geographical locations or prestigious universities. Consider schools with strong sports programs that align with your academic and career goals.

Define your criteria: Determine what matters most to you in a university and the profession you want to pursue. Clearly define the criteria that will guide your selection process.

Understand the NCAA requirements:

Familiarize yourself with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) International Standards for Student Athletes specific to your country. This information can be found on the NCAA website: [https://www.ncaa.org/sports/2017/6/14/international-student-athletes.aspx]

Find suitable institutions:

Consult the NCAA Sports Listing to discover colleges and universities in the US that participate in athletics. The NCAA consists of over 1,200 organizations covering 23 sports, offering a wide range of sports scholarships. Visit the NCAA website for more information

Additional Resources and Avenues for Athletic Scholarships:

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA):

NAIA works with smaller sports scholarships in 21 sports and has over 250 member colleges and universities. Visit the NAIA website for more details: [https://www.naia.org/landing/index]

National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA):

NJCAA offers scholarships for student-athletes at junior colleges across the country. Visit the NJCAA website for more information: [https://www.njcaa.org/landing/index]

beRecruited:

An online platform that connects student-athletes with college coaches and provides information about scholarships. Explore beRecruited at: [https://www.ncsasports.org/berecruited]

Athletic Scholarships:

A resource that offers information and guidance on finding and applying for athletic scholarships. Learn more at: [https://www.ncsasports.org/]

Enhance your athletic scholarship application by creating a sports CV or resume highlighting your achievements. Record videos showcasing your skills and gather letters of reference from coaches and mentors. By meeting requirements, conducting thorough research, and utilizing resources, you can increase your chances of securing an athletic scholarship.

