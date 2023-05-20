| Destination Usa Tips For International Students Before Going To Us

Destination USA: Tips for International students before going to US

To ensure a successful university experience for International Students in the USA, the EducationUSA offices recommend the following tips.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: The United States is a very welcoming place for Indian students. Each university has an international student services office staffed by counsellors who can guide international students through adapting to university life in America. These offices also organize various events for international students. The Indian student associations on many campuses offer additional opportunities to participate in cultural activities.

Living as a foreigner:

You’ll be living in a new culture, so trying to bridge the cultural gap with your peers is essential to avoid misunderstandings. Staying calm and listening actively will be helpful.

Living comfortably while studying:

Indian students can live in dormitories or private accommodations. Regardless of where you stay, we recommend living near your university or a university shuttle bus or metro station. Dormitories can be a good option, as you won’t have to worry about maintaining your room or paying utility bills.

Medical insurance:

International students must have medical insurance, and many universities offer their services. Research your options with your university’s international student services office to find the right fit. With medical insurance, it’s easier to get treatment in the U.S.

Conversing with Americans:

Speak slowly and clearly, as many Americans will be unfamiliar with Indian English. Take advantage of opportunities to learn about American culture, history, and traditions by engaging with American students and professors.

Developing cross-cultural networks:

While it’s essential to have a community of fellow Indians, it’s also crucial to build relationships with people from other cultures. Travel, work, and socialize with members of different ethnicities, regions, and international students to develop global networks and learn about diverse cultures.

Protecting personal information:

Always safeguard your personal information, including social security and credit card numbers. Beware of scams requesting personal details, and never ask Americans for sensitive personal information.

Learning basic cooking:

Cooking for yourself will save money and satisfy your craving for familiar food. Before coming to the United States, learn how to make basic Indian foods like rice, daal, and gravy. While Indian spices may not be available in smaller cities, you can often find them at campus shops.

Shopping in the U.S:

Large shopping malls and supermarkets are convenient for daily needs but be vigilant to ensure that all purchases are appropriately billed and keep receipts with you.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States:

https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org