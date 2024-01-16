| Attempt Made To Blow Up Check Dam With Explosives In Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 12:26 PM

Peddapalli: An attempt was made to allegedly blow up the Pararu check dam constructed across the Husenimiavagu between Bojjannapet-Kothapalli.

According to local people, unknown persons reached the spot along with a tractor and drilling machine late on Monday night and tried to blow up the check dam using detonators and gelatin sticks.

However, when the local people reached the spot, the group fled leaving detonators, gelatin sticks and the drilling machine at the spot.

Farmers from Kothapalli, Bojannapet and Chikurai villages alleged that farmers from other mandals, who were not getting water due to the construction of the check dam, had tried to blow it up.

Police have seized the detonators, gelatin sticks and the drilling machine and are investigating.