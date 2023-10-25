AU researcher selected by NITI Aayog

AU Vice-Chancellor Prof P. V. G. D. Prasada Reddy congratulated Vineela and expressed his happiness that an AU research scholar was selected for the prestigious project. He suggested that we accept the responsibility assigned by the government and work with dignity. The welfare schemes provided by the government for the development of rural areas should be fully extended, he stated.

Visakhapatnam: A research scholar of Andhra University Biochemistry Department, Batha Hepsiba Vineela has been selected as an Aspirational Block Fellow by NITI Aayog, Government of India.

She received official orders to that effect on Wednesday to serve as an Aspirational Blocks Fellow for Y Ramavaram Mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju District. A stipend of Rs 55,000 per month will be given to those selected as Aspirational Block Fellow (ABF).

They prepare and implement the necessary plans for the comprehensive development of the zone assigned to them. A total of 500 aspirational blocks have been selected across the country by NITI Aayog.

Out of these 15 blocks have been selected from Andhra Pradesh. ABFs organize workshops, awareness seminars and skill training programs to educate local people in their assigned area. As an AB Fellow, she will work towards identifying the endemic problems in different villages in Y. Ramavaram Mandal and finding solutions to solve them. The central government will provide necessary funds for the development and provide solution to the respective problems from the NITI Aayog.

