Rs.1.3 cr seized in Vizag

On a tip off that the cash, said to be hawala money, was stashed in a washing machine and was being transported, police conducted inspection of vehicles near the airport area and spotted the washing machine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Visakhapatnam: City crime police on Wednesday seized Rs.1.3 crore in cash while it was being transported in washing machines from here to Vijayawada.

The cash is traced to an electronic shop in the city.

On a tip off that the cash, said to be hawala money, was stashed in a washing machine and was being transported, police conducted inspection of vehicles near the airport area and spotted the washing machine. The cash was seized as no proper bills were shown.

The crime police registered a case and handed over the cash to Airport police.