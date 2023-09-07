Australia embarks on maiden lunar mission with rover deployment

With international cooperation, Australia is poised to play a critical role in advancing humanity's exploration of the Moon and beyond.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Australia

Hyderabad: The Australian Space Agency, collaborating hand in hand with NASA, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor within the Moon to Mars initiative – the creation of an Australian-built rover, an important part of the Trailblazer program.

Leveraging Australia’s unrivaled proficiency in remote operations, this rover is tasked with the collection of lunar regolith, the precious lunar soil.

NASA’s audacious goal is to extract oxygen from these samples, marking a significant stride toward establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon. The rover could touch down on the lunar surface as early as 2026.

In a remarkable fusion of cutting-edge technology and international cooperation, Australia is poised to play a critical role in advancing humanity’s exploration of the Moon and beyond.