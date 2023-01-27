Auto driver held for house burglaries in Asifabad

Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered from him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on the charges of house burglary at Peddabanda village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Friday.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered from him. Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar and Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy said that the accused person was Dhoni Gopi, an auto-rickshaw driver from Shiapur village in Sirpur (T) mandal. Gopi was detained while moving suspiciously during a vehicle check held at Peddabanda village in Sirpur (T) mandal.

On being interrogated, Gopi confessed to committing the crimes to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. He admitted to stealing gold ornaments from the houses of Karam Satyanarayana and Kotturi Bujji of Shivapur a few days back. He revealed that he hid some of the ornaments at his home, while carrying some of them in his packet.

Karunakar commended Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh for showing spontaneity in arresting the house burglar.