Auto-rickshaws allowed at Yadadri temple after two years

Alair MLA and Government Whip Bheerla Ilaiah flagged off the auto-rickshaws symbolically re-permitting the auto-rickshaws onto the hill shrine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 06:04 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: After a two year, auto-rickshaws were allowed to ply to the Yadadri hill shrine on Sunday. Auto-rickshaws were banned at the temple two years ago due to the temple development works.

About 500 auto drivers were eking out a livelihood at Yadagirigutta by plying autos from the bus stand to the temple.