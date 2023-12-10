Karthika Masam: Devotees throng Yadadri

As Sunday also coincided with Swathi nakshathram, which is considered as the birth star of lord Sri Lakshmanarsimha Swamy, the devotees did giri pradikshina around the hill shrine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 AM, Sun - 10 December 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Large number of devotees thronged the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the last Sunday of the auspicious Karthika masam.

It was taking three hours for the devotees for general darshan and one hour for special darshan.

The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees from the early hours of Sunday.

As Sunday also coincided with Swathi nakshathram, which is considered as the birth star of lord Sri Lakshmanarsimha Swamy, the devotees did giri pradikshina around the hill shrine. Special poojas were performed to presiding deities by the temple priests on the auspicious occasion.

A special ritual Shata ghatabhisekham was also performed at the temple.