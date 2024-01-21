Telangana: Yadadri annual brahmotsavams from February 19

The annual brahmotsavam would begin with swasthivachan and viswaksena pooja at 10 am on February 19 by the priests of the temple

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 06:05 PM

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: The annual brahmotsavam will be conducted from February 19 to 25 at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Executive Officer of the temple S Ramakrishna Reddy said the annual brahmotsavam would begin with swasthivachan and viswaksena pooja at 10 am on February 19 by the priests of the temple. Dwajarohanam would be conducted on February 20 and simha vahana seva on February 21.

Also Read TSRTC ferried over 2.5 cr women during Sankranti

Hanumath vahana seva would be conducted at the temple on February 22 and the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy would be conducted at 6 pm on the same day at the temple. The Garuda vahana seva and rathotsavam would be on February 23. Maha purnahuthi and chakra theertham would be performed at 10 am on February 24. The annual brahmotsavam would conclude with conduct of maha purnahuthi on February 25.

During the annual brahmotsavams, devotional and spiritual programmes would be conducted in the evening on all days.