Cops stop Bhatti’s driver, vehicle at Tukkuguda

The vehicle was stopped for a while and the driver was roughed up by the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 11:32 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of a protocol controversy at Yadadri temple, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s vehicle was not permitted close to the Congress party’s public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday by the police.

Despite the Deputy Chief Minister’s driver pointing out that the vehicle had a stage pass, the Cyberabad police did not permit the vehicle beyond a point.

Also Read CM Revanth leaves for Delhi, to finalise party candidates for LS polls

The vehicle was stopped for a while and the driver was roughed up by the police.

Mobiles of cameramen, who were capturing the visuals, were also snatched by the police, according to reports.

The videos and images of the police intercepting the Deputy Chief Minister’s vehicle and abusing the driver went viral on social media platforms.

Though, it is said that the Deputy Chief Minister was not in the vehicle, police officials denying permission to his vehicle drew many comments from people. Sunkara, an X user said “After Yadadri, now Tukkuguda. What is happening Bhatti garu, you don’t have any respect in Reddy’s Congress government???”