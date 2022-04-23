Autorickshaws being converted into EVs in Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Representational image

Amaravati: The process of retrofitting passenger auto rickshaws and converting them into electric vehicles has begun in Andhra Pradesh and as many as 4,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are being set up for the purpose.

The New Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has identified the areas for setting up the EV charging stations. It has aimed to convert 200 three-wheelers in Tirupati and 100 in Visakhapatnam into EVs. The cost of conversion into EVs is around Rs.2.5 lakh.

A new scheme for government employees to purchase electric two-wheelers on instalments is being introduced and an agreement has been reached with Dhanalakshmi Bank and Bank of Baroda for the purpose, fixing the interest rate at nine per cent.

The scheme is already launched in Krishna, NTR, Eluru, West Godavari and East Godavari district and it is believed that the savings per annum through EV is around Rs.42,300.

