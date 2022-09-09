‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to release in Dolby Vision; find out when

Hyderabad: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the second film in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ franchise, is all set to release on December 16.

Releasing a new poster of Na’vi atop a dragon-like creature, the makers of the film shared on their official Twitter handle on Thursday, “In 100 days, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16.”

The epic science-fiction film is directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. Cameron is producing the film with Jon Landau.

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel.

‘The Way of Water’ and the forthcoming sequels of ‘Avatar’, will be released in Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision includes dynamic metadata that are used to adjust and optimise each frame of the HDR video to the consumer display’s capabilities in a way specified by the content creator. As per the makers, the film’s underwater scenes were shot in performance capture.