Avril Lavigne is dating Mod Sun

Rapper Mod Sun has seemingly made their relationship official with a neck tattoo of Lavigne’s name.

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Love is in the air for singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and rapper Mod Sun, who recently collaborated for the 2021 hit track ‘Flames’.

The two musicians are dating each other. A source confirmed the news sharing, “They’re seeing each other.” The rapper has seemingly made their relationship official with a neck tattoo of Lavigne’s name. Mod Sun debuted his new tattoo on February 4.

The rapper previously dated Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. He and Thorne had a wedding ceremony and exchanged vows without legal paperwork in 2018.

As for Lavigne, the Grammy-nominated singer married musician Deryck Whibley in 2006 in California, and the former couple split after three years together. She went on to date ‘The Hills’ star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012 before her marriage to Nickleback singer Chad Kroeger.

She and the ‘Photograph’ singer tied the knot in July 2013 in France, separating two years later.

In February 2019, Lavigne called Kroeger “family,” gushing, “We’re actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship.

He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life.” Lavigne most recently dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim for one year before splitting in November 2019.