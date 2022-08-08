| Two Wheeler Goes Up In Flames In Mancherial

Two-wheeler goes up in flames in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

A motorbike goes up in flames supposedly due to an electric short circuit in Chennur town on Monday.

Mancherial: People in Chennur town had a narrow escape when a motorcycle went up in flames due to a suspected electric short circuit on Monday.

Sampath from Kotapalli mandal centre arrived at Chennur for some personal work. He parked the two-wheeler on a roadside and went to purchase vegetables. When he returned and tried to turn it on, the vehicle got engulfed in flames. He immediately left the vehicle and ran to safety. The two-wheeler got gutted in fire.

Locals doused the flames. The mechanic who inspected the vehicle, suspected that the cause of the flames was short circuit.