‘Flames’ co-stars Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore open up about their bond

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The young actors recently opened up about their bonding with each other and what the audience can expect from the new season

Hyderabad: The new season of college romance drama ‘Flames’ has just released on Prime Video. Opening to rave reviews, the third chapter of much-loved young romance sees the lead pair of Rajat and Ishita, played by Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala, enter a mature phase of their relationship, dealing with the pressure of board exams while navigating through their feelings for each other.

The young actors recently opened up about their bonding with each other and what the audience can expect from the new season. Ritvik said, “‘Flames’ is set in Delhi and I was the only person from Mumbai in the group. So, to break the ice with the gang, Tanya, Shivam Kakar and I went to the narrow lanes of Delhi for street food and bonded. We also went to India Gate for ice cream, etc. That was the best way to vibe with the city, as well as my co-stars. Now after three seasons, we are a special group of friends.”

Tanya, who plays Ishita in the series, didn’t think that the show would become such a success. She said, “Back when we started, I didn’t think ‘Flames’ would receive so much love from the audience. I think now I know Ishita just like my best friend. So, I hold this show very close to my heart and also my character because it all started from here. Playing a character that is innocent, going through a transformative age that every teenager goes through, makes Ishita very adorable. The way she looks at friendship, such a special bond with her friend Rajat… everything is just heart-warming!”

‘Flames’ began with Rajat (Ritvik Sahore) and Ishita (Tanya Maniktala) as two dreamy-eyed teenagers who meet at an IIT entrance coaching class in their maiden season. Over the three seasons, their relationship progresses from crushes to becoming a couple, all through bringing out the ups and downs, joys and dramas of young innocent love.

Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and featuring Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover and Shivam Kakar in pivotal roles, all three seasons of ‘Flames’ are now exclusively streaming on Prime Video.