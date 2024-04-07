Awareness program to promote animal welfare conducted in Hyderabad

People across the age spectrum attended the program titled 'Mujhe Bachao – Save Me'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) on Sunday conducted an awareness program to promote animal welfare at Jain Mandir in DV Colony. People across the age spectrum attended the program titled ‘Mujhe Bachao – Save Me’.

Along with Jain Guru Tirth Sundarji Maharaj, city’s noted personalities Justice M. V. Ramesh, actor Ashok Kumar, East Zone DCP Giridhar, Girish Shah from Samast Mahajan, and others participated in this program.

Volunteers gave presentations and played videos to create awareness and initiated a conversation among participants on the ill consequences of animal cruelty. Further, the team has also sent back 10 camels rescued from Asif Nagar to Sirohi in Rajasthan in two trucks.

Introducing their noted project, a Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital in the city, donations were requested to renovate the hospital and shelter which will provide relief to scores of animals in pain.

GHSPCA members Dinesh Anchaliya, Surrender Bhandari, Hitesh Srisrimal, Jasraj Srisrimal, Mahip Jain, Nirmal Singhvi, Vasant Bafna, D. Joshi, and others participated.