Babil Khan’s sweet gesture reminds fans of late Irrfan Khan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Babil Khan, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s psychological drama ‘Qala’, has gained popularity and love from the audiences. Known for his humble and polite nature, Babil has yet again won hearts with his simplicity and fans can’t stop showering love on him.

The young actor recently stepped out for a movie outing looking all things suave where he also interacted with the paparazzi present there. He was seen wearing a striped black-and-white shirt with black pants, a pair of sunglasses and a white Snapback.

Sharing a great rapport with the paps, Babil was soon complimented for his style when a photographer said, ‘Nice Cap’ to which he sweetly smiled and replied ‘Papa Ki Hai’. It was soon after the video came out when fans started drawing similarities between Babil and the late Irrfan Khan owing to his authenticity.

Often called one of the most humble and talented new-age actors by millions of his fans out there, here’s hoping that Babil Khan continues to grow and give out great performances. On the professional front, the actor is currently working on his unannounced next. He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ maiden web series ‘The Railway Men’, a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Babil’s talents span far beyond the boundaries of acting and there are many facets of his personality that are lesser known. His singing skills, painting prowess, eye for photography, and passion for cricket are worth mentioning.

