Baby kidnapped from Hyderabad rescued in Zaheerabad

The parents of the twin girls had taken one of the children to hospital because she was suffering from fever, leaving the other child in the care of caretaker Shahjahana Begum.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 11:44 AM

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad police on Sunday nabbed a woman, who allegedly kidnapped one of the twin girls she was looking after for a few months from Madannapet.

The parents of the twin girls had taken one of the children to hospital because she was suffering from fever, leaving the other child in the care of caretaker Shahjahana Begum. When they returned home, they found Shahjahana and the child missing.

They immediately approached the Madannapet police, who found CCTV visuals of Shahjahana Begum boarding a Zaheerabad-bound bus from the Mahatma Gandhi bus station at Imlibun.

The Madannapet police then alerted the Zaheerabad police, who took the woman into custody immediately after the bus reached Zaheerabad. The child was handed over to their parents.