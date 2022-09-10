Background behind demand for a separate State

Hyderabad: The issues around the Jai Telangana Movement in 1969-70 should be studied in a long-term historical context.

Jai Telangana Movement (1969-70)

The rise and growth of separate Telangana movements, the issues and the concerns need to be studied in a long-term historical context. As a consequence of the report submitted by the State Reorganisation Commission headed by Fazal Ali, the State of Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, as a part of the reorganisation of States in Independent India. In fact, several organisations and individuals from the Telangana region demanded that the then-existing Hyderabad State should remain undivided in order to preserve its unique identity and specificity of its culture.

It was evident that the merger of Telangana with Andhra was against the wishes of the Telangana people and Fazal Ali Commission had documented their doubts and apprehensions in no uncertain terms. It recorded the opinions expressed by different organisations and cross-section of people representing the Telangana region. The States Reorganisation Commission mentioned in its report in the following words the mistrust of Telangana people:

“One of the principal causes of opposition to Visalandhra also seems to be the apprehensions felt by the educationally backward people of Telangana that they may be swamped and exploited by the more advanced people of the coastal areas…. The real fear of the people of Telangana is that if they join Andhra, they will be unequally placed in relation to the people of Andhra and in this partnership the major partner will derive all the advantages immediately, while Telangana itself may be converted into a colony by the enterprising Andhra.”

In the concluding part of its report, it stated thus: “After taking all these factors into consideration, we have come to the conclusion that it will be in the interests of Andhra as well as Telangana if, for the present, the Telangana area is constituted into a separate State, which may be known as the Hyderabad State, with the provision for its unification with Andhra after the general elections likely to be held in or about 1961, if by a two-thirds majority, the legislature of the residuary Hyderabad State expresses itself in favour of such unification.”

The first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru also was not in favour of the unification. It is reported that he denounced the merger proposal by commenting that it was made with an “expansionist view”. But the Andhra leaders who were bent upon making their scheme of merger with Telangana a fruitful effort moved earth and heaven with the Central leaders. Later, after the merger of Telangana with Andhra State was drawn to a close, Nehru commented that it was like a “mischievous boy” marrying an “innocent girl” and they were free to separate whenever they wished.

Contrary to the State Reorganisation Commission’s observations and established norms, more so opposition from the majority of Telangana people, the State of Andhra Pradesh came into existence. However, the formation was conditional. The Andhra Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a resolution proposed by the then Chief Minister Bezawada Gopala Reddy tendering certain safeguards at the disposal of the Telangana people.

Para 3 of the resolution reads thus: “This Assembly would further like to assure the people in Telangana, that the development of that area would be deemed to be a special charge and that certain priorities and special protection will be given for the improvement of this area such as reservation in services and educational institutions on the basis of population.….assuring Telangana people that they need not have any fears; that they would have due regard to reservations in respect of appointments on par with their population and that we have absolutely no objection to concede to them their due share in other respects also.

This is not something done by us in response to their demand. It is specially mentioned in this resolution in order to convey to them through this Assembly the unanimous opinion and voice of all parties in this House that we look after them generously. The Government has absolutely no objection to concede to them all opportunities that are intended for Telangana people.”

To be continued…

Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana

Retired Professor

Department of History, Osmania University

