City of London confers prestigious award upon Ram Chandra Mission president Kamlesh Patel

The Freedom of the City of London award is a prestigious honour that is in the power of the City of London to bestow and the past recipients include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Jawaharlal Nehru etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The City of London has conferred the prestigious Freedom of the City of London Award upon president of Ram Chandra Mission, Kamlesh Patel, popularly known as Daaji, in a function held at Guildhall, London in recognition of his lifetime dedication to humanity and efforts in education, wellness, and environmental initiatives.

Daaji was nominated for the award by the City of London Corporation’s Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, and the Chair of the organisation’s Freedom Applications Sub-Committee, Rehana Ameer. The award is believed to have begun in 1237 and is offered by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life.

The award ceremony was attended by members of his family, friends and local Heartfulness practitioners, and was conducted by the Clerk of the Chamberlain’s Court, Laura Miller.