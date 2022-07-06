Swiggy delivers food on horse? The internet asks, app replies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: If you have been active on social media platforms the past few days, you couldn’t have missed the video of a man crossing the busy street on a horse wearing a Swiggy bag. The video has left everyone chuckling and wondering, including the management of the food delivery app.

The video was shot by one of the commuters who witnessed this on a road in Mumbai. Soon the video went viral and Swiggy began a hunt to identify the person by posting an announcement.

Addressing the ‘horse in the room’, they wrote, “Attention netizens and foodies. It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person, carrying our monogrammed delivery bag while sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame.”

The statement went on to state a set of five questions they wanted answers to – Who is this gallant young star? Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?

Offering 5k in Swiggy money, the company asked for information about their ‘accidental brand ambassador to thank him. In their candid statement, they also clarified that they had not replaced their usual delivery vehicles with animals to be more eco-friendly.

Let’s address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022