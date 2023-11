Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy record victories at Telangana State Inter-District Basketball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad boys and girls teams cruised to semifinals of the 5th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad boys and girls teams cruised to semifinals of the 5th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship held at Delhi Public School, Bowrampet, Miyapur on Sunday.

In the boys quarterfinal clashes, Hyderabad downed Karimnagar 18-2, while Vikarabad beat Nizamabad 27-2. Medchal & Malkajgiri won 34-23 against Mahabubabad. Team Ranga Reddy recorded a big win of 43-0 over Jagtial.

In the girls clashes, Hyderabad defeated Medak 22-14, Jagtial edged past Medchal & Malkajgiri 26-23, Ranga Reddy recorded a comfortable 37-4 win over Mahbubabad and Vikarabad blanked Nizamabad 39-0.

Results: Quarterfinals: Boys: Medchal & Malkajgiri 34 bt Mahbubabad 23, Hyderabad 18 bt Karimnagar 2, Ranga Reddy 43 bt Jagtial 0, Vikarabad 27 bt Nizamabad 2; Girls: Hyderabad 22 bt Medak 14, Jagtial 26 bt Medchal & Malkajgiri 23, Vikarabad 39 bt Nizamabad 0, Ranga Reddy 37 bt Mahbubabad 4.

