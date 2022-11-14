Badugula urges Rajagopal Reddy to stop political dramas

06:49 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Monday said a complaint lodged by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy with the Elections Commission of India during Munugode by-elections resulted in freezing of amounts deposited in the bank accounts of shepherds.

Speaking at a media conference in Choutuppal, Lingaiah Yadav said that the state government deposited the amount in the bank accounts of 7,600 shepherds from Munugode assembly constituency for the second phase of integrated sheep development scheme. However, Rajagopal Reddy created a hurdle to purchase of sheeps by loding a complaint with the Election Commission on the matter. He found fault with Rajagopal Reddy for blaming the government on this issue.

He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy was now enacting a drama for his political benefits. There was no truth in the allegation of Rajagopal Reddy that the state government had intentionally frozen the deposited amount in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the sheep development scheme. He reminded that the state government distributed 75,000 sheep units to shepherds by spending Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase. The state government has decided to implement direct transfer for the second phase of distribution of the sheep across the state, he added. Hence, the amounts for purchase of sheep unit were deposited in the bank accounts of shepherds in Munugode assembly constituency.

Reminding that people of Munugode have already rejected Rajagopal Reddy in the by-elections, he said that the people of Munugode would not believe Rajagopal Reddy or whatever his dramas enacted. Yadava Sangam district president Gundeboina Ayodhya Yadav, Kuruma Sangam district secretary Chinnam Balaraju Yadav and others were also present.