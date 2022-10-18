Jagadish Reddy asks women to support TRS in Munugode by-poll

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking at meeting of women at Pallemla of Chandur mandal in Munugode assembly constituency on Tuesday

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asked women voters to support the TRS candidate in the Munugode by-election keeping in mind the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for their welfare and safety

Speaking at cordial meeting of women held at Pallemla of Chandur mandal in Munugode assembly constituency, Jagadish Reddy said the Chief Minister strongly believed that women would play a key role in the development of any family.

The State government was sanctioning every scheme in the name of a woman of the family, which was indicating the respect the Chief Minister had towards them, the Minister said, reminding that Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kits and special residential schools and colleges all had changed the attitude of the society towards women.

Women would play a key role in development of the family, which would automatically lead to development of the village, he said, adding that the TRS government was striving to ensure financial self sufficiency of women in the State.

Pointing out that the price of LPG cylinders was increased to Rs.1150 from Rs.380 in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government, he asked the women to decide on their own whether they would support the TRS, which was filling their purses with money, or the BJP government at the centre, which was looting families with hikes in prices of essential commodities.

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was always available to the people of the constituency even after facing defeat in the 2018 elections. BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who won in 2018 elections, had visited the constituency not more than four or five times in the last three and half years, he said, underlining the need to chase the BJP away from the State. The results of the Munugode by-elections should become a first step in this regard, he added.

Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy and Chandur MPP Palle Kalyani were present.