Barring three incidents, polling of Munugode by-poll completed peacefully

By Srinivas P. Published: Updated On - 08:37 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

(Photo: IANS) Barring three stray incidents of violence, polling for Munugode by-elections was conducted peacefully on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Barring three stray incidents of violence, polling for Munugode by-election was conducted peacefully on Thursday.

Except the lathicharge of police on BJP members at Marriguda and stone pelting on vehicle of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at Sarampet and scuffle between BJP and TRS members at Chandur, the by-poll were went of peacefully at 298 polling stations in the assembly constituency.

Also Read KTR thanks TRS party cadre for Munugode bypoll efforts

The voters began queuing up at the polling stations from 7 am to exercise their franchise. About 11.2 poll percent was reported in the first two hours, and it rose to 25.8 poll percentage by 11 am. The poll percentage increased significantly after 12 noon. About 77.55 poll percentage was reported by 5 pm. The voters were waiting in the queue lines at the majority of the polling stations even after 6 pm.

Authorities made it clear that all the voters, who were in the queue at the polling stations by 6 pm, would be allowed to cast their votes.

Polling process was delayed by a few minutes at polling station no. 245 at Kompally in Munugode mandal due to technical glitches. The TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cast his vote at a polling station of Lingavarigudem of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal while Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi cast her vote at polling station of Indikudi of Chandur mandal. BJP candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy examined the polling process at a polling station setup in Government School at Munugode.

Both state police and central paramilitary forces were jointly looking the security at 105 critical polling stations in the assembly constituency. In the 2018 elections, the constituency saw polling of 91.38 poll percentage.