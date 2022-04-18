| Bahadurpura Flyover To Be Inaugurated On Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:02 AM, Mon - 18 April 22

Photo: Twitter/laxman_travel

Hyderabad: The six-lane bi-directional flyover at Bahadurpura will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The date of inauguration was announced by the Minister on Twitter.

“Will be inaugurating the Bahadurpura flyover on 19th #SRDP #Hyderabad,” he tweeted.

The flyover has been constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore. This 690-metre flyover will bring much needed relief to commuters moving in different directions via the busy Bahadurpura Junction and to the people visiting the Nehru Zoological Park.

To build the flyover, 45 properties were acquired and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution utilities had to be shifted.

