Bail to MLC Kavitha: BRS cadres burst into celebrations in Khammam

Former MLA, S Venkata Veeraiah, senior leader Gundala Krishna, minority wing district president Tajuddin, mandal party presidents Bellam Venu, B Veeranna and others burst crackers and shared sweets celebrating the occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 07:53 PM

BRS leaders in Khammam shared sweets over granting of bail to MLC K Kavitha.

Khammam: BRS cadres and leaders burst into celebrations here on Tuesday as the Supreme Court granted bail to the party leader MLC K Kavitha.

The party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan in a statement expressed happiness over the Supreme Court granting bail to Kavitha.

The case booked against Kavitha was a false one and the party was saying the same since the beginning of the episode. Granting of bail Kavitha was a moral victory for the BRS, he said.

The comments made by the Supreme Court while hearing the bail petition were like a slap in the face to ED and CBI. The Supreme Court has seriously faulted the actions taken by the investigating agencies. There should be a nationwide discussion on the way ED and CBI were harassing the political opponents of the ruling BJP, he noted.

Congress and BJP leaders were making mindless comments over the grant of bail to MLC Kavitha. Speaking in violation of the Supreme Court orders would be charged with contempt of court. Congress and BJP leaders should refrain from insane talk, Madhusudhan stated.