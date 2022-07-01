Bajaj Electronics ‘Biggest Laptop Sale’ in Hyderabad

Published Date - 03:03 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Actors Lahari Shari, Shravanthi Chokaropu and others at Bajaj Electronics Store at Inorbit Mall in the city.

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics is organising the ‘Biggest Laptop Sale’ featuring top laptop brands and great offers.

The offers at the sale include the largest display of laptops and mobiles at best prices, pay Rs 1 and take home any laptop, laptop range starts from Rs.35,900, assured gift on every purchase up to Rs.3990 and instant cash back up to Rs.2000, a press release said.

Actors Lahari Shari and Shravanthi Chokaropu along with gadget lovers participated in the sale at Bajaj Electronics Store at Inorbit Mall and checked out on various offers. Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, said, “post lockdowns with schools and offices reopening, office goers, school kids, college students, even homemakers require laptops for various use.”