Bal Utsav plans to revitalise selected government schools in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:52 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Education-based NGO Bal Utsav announced its foray into Telangana. It is involved in revitalising government schools through its flagship programmes Sampoorna Shaala and iShaala. Through these, Bal Utsav focuses on school infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene, teacher development, and scholarships.

The NGO aims to replicate its iShaala in Mandala Praja Parishad Primary School, Nizampet and later expand to other schools in the State. iShaalas are model schools designed for children studying in Government schools. Internet-powered classrooms will be implemented in already existing government schools. It has plans to replicate this model in about 300 schools across the State.

Through iShaala, Bal Utsav brings interactive mode of learning by partnering with content providers to make age-appropriate content available and enable blended learning for students. This content can be accessed either through their personal devices and Smart TVs and tabs provided to teachers and schools.

The Telangana government is aggressively promoting to set up smart classrooms and train students as well as teachers to adapt to this new mode of learning. Bal Utsav will equip the Nizampet Mandala Praja Parishad Primary School with Smart TVs that come with pre-loaded educational content. It will provide teachers with tablets to conduct classes within the community in case there is another lockdown.

“We are reshaping the landscape of education with our Sampoorna Shaala and iShaala. In the last decade, we have successfully brought life-changing education to children. We are looking forward to positively impact the children studying in the Government Schools and ensure they have access to quality education,” said Ramesh Balasundaram, Co-founder and Director of Bal Utsav.

“We have a long term view and strategy for our operations in Telangana. We want to create the ability to help more children get effective education,” said Binu Verma, another Co-founder.

Bal Utsav has partnered with more than 100 to transform public school education. More than 200 Government schools have benefited under this programme in Karnataka.