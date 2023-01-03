Warangal: 12,387 candidates qualify for final written exam of constable, SI

The Physical fitness tests were conducted at the Kakatiya University campus playground for 22 days.
Warangal: Physical fitness tests conducted under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits as a part of recruitment of stipendiary police constables and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) concluded on Tuesday. A total of 12,387 candidates, both men and women, have cleared the fitness tests and become eligible for the final written test for the posts of constable and SI.
“While hall tickets were issued to a total of 24,612 candidates, 21,585 of them appeared for the physical fitness tests, which 88 percent, and 12,387 (57.3 percent) have qualified for the final written test. As many as 3,283 women candidates qualified for the final examination,” Warangal CP AV Ranganath said.
The CP appreciated the police personnel and other staff for the successful conduct of the event.