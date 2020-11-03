Balka Suman flags off 2nd modern ambulance in Mancherial

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said the ambulance would play a vital role in providing better quality medical services to the public in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Mancherial: Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman inaugurated the modern ambulance vehicle, the second one sponsored by him as part of ‘Gift-a-Smile’ campaign, at Mandamarri on Tuesday. The first one was launched in Chennur a few days back.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said the ambulance would play a vital role in providing better quality medical services to the public in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. He requested the citizens to utilise the vehicle in case of medical emergency. He added that the ambulance was equipped with a ventilator, oxygen with modern technology.

Suman said that he had donated the funds for buying the two ambulances considering tacky medical facilities of Chennur Assembly constituency. He stated that the ambulance was dedicated for the people belonging to Mandamarri and Kyathanpalli Municipalities. The first was meant for rendering services to Kotapalli, Chennur, Bheemaram and Jaipur mandal centres.

District Libraries Corporation Renikuntla Praveen and local TRS leaders were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .