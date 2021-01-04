Bandi condemns attacks on temples in AP

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said the YSRCP government will have to pay a heavy price for allowing attacks on temples.

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Condemning the desecration of idols in temples in Andhra Pradesh, BJP Telangana State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy not to misconstrue the patience of people as cowardice. He said a shock treatment was inevitable in Andhra Pradesh “as was served in Telangana State” and claimed that the results of Dubbak bypoll and GHMC elections in Telangana will be repeated in the by-election to Tirupati Assembly constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said the YSRCP government will have to pay a heavy price for allowing attacks on temples. Alleging that people who fought for separate Telangana State were being ignored in the State after its formation, he said most of them were being sidelined. The BJP leader earlier welcomed TPCC secretary and folk singer Daruvu Yellanna into the party fold.

