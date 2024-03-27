Watch: Bandi Sanjay’s visit to Chengicherla triggers tension; BJP workers clash with police

Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
BJP workers, including women, gathered in large numbers at the basti where the tribal women were allegedly attacked and raised slogans against the government.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 27 March 2024, 05:58 PM
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Chengicherla area after BJP workers led by party general secretary Bandi Sanjay broke police barricades and tried to meet victims of an alleged attack by local slaughterhouse workers on Wednesday. The slaughterhouse workers allegedly attacked tribal women and children during Holi festival for playing songs on a loudspeaker on Monday.

BJP workers, including women, gathered in large numbers at the basti where the tribal women were allegedly attacked and raised slogans against the government. The BJP workers clashed with police personnel and broke barricades. Sanjay took serious objection to the police personnel putting up barricades in the area where the incident took place. A heated argument broke out between Sanjay and police officials and he demanded them to immediately remove the barricades.

Since the BJP workers outnumbered the police personnel posted at the basti, they broke the barricades and barged into the colony. Sanjay interacted with the women who were injured in the incident and assured them help and protection.

Later speaking to the media, Sanjay demanded the government to take stringent action against the guilty. He accused the police of taking the side of the slaughterhouse management and of registering false cases against the poor tribal women. “The workers came to basti and attacked the women and children, hence cases should be booked against them, not the women,” he said.

