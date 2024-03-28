Chengicherla incident: MLA Raja Singh kept under house arrest

Two groups clashed at Chengicherla village in Ghatkesar mandal when some people objected to playing songs near a place of prayer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 03:47 PM

Hyderabad: Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was put under house arrest on Thursday to prevent him from heading to Chengicherla, Medipally where tension is simmering following a clash between two communities on Sunday.

Two groups clashed at Chengicherla village in Ghatkesar mandal when some people objected to playing songs near a place of prayer. The police registered two cases against the persons who were allegedly involved in the clash.

Since Monday, leaders of BJP party are visiting the village to meet the affected families.

On Thursday, Raja Singh planned to go there and provide ration to people. However on coming to know about his plan the police descended at his house and informed that he is placed under house arrest.

Raja Singh condemned the incident and demanded the police must act in a professional manner and withdraw cases registered against Hindu families who were attacked.