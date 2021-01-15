Bandi Sanjay playing divisive politics: Chief Whip

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Government Chief Whip in Council Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu lashed out at BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accusing him of trying to make a mountain out of a molehill and resorting to divisive politics for political mileage.

He said the BJP State president was foul-mouthing the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which were not acceptable and will be countered strongly.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly media point here on Thursday, Venkateshwarlu alleged that Bandi Sanjay was striving to remain in the headlines on a daily basis by making an issue out of nothing and misleading people in the State. “Sanjay has mastered the art of making mountain out of mole. A minor issue of lathicharge in Jangaon town is being projected as a State-level issue for political gain. He is stooping to low levels to remain in the media and thus, grab public attention,” he said.

He suggested that as a Parliament member and BJP State president, Bandi Sanjay should maintain dignity and instead of making derogatory statements against Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, he should focus on developing his party. “He is under the false assumption that by making derogatory statements against the Chief Minister as well as the Ministers, he will become a noted political leader in the State. Unless he stops his antics, the TRS cadre too will give a befitting reply,” he said.

