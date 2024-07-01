Hyderabad: Woman killed by paramour over suspicion of infidelity

The victim was initially involved in a physical relationship with the suspect. However, after she showed disinterest in continuing the relationship, the suspect started doubting her of being involved with someone else.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with an iron rod by her paramour allegedly suspecting her fidelity in Uppal on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Pennam Chandramouli (47), a realtor from Ramanthapur, who runs an estate office near Uppal Metro Station.

On Sunday night, under the influence of alcohol, the suspect took Manjula near Ramanthapur. When she refused his sexual advances, he brutally beat her to death with an iron rod, resulting in her death on the spot.

He also attempted to picture it as an accident by hitting her with his car at the Uppal HMDA layout.

However, due to guilt he surrendered before the Uppal police. A case has been registered and investigation is on.