Woman, three daughters attempt to end lives in Asifabad

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabu said that Chilukuri Vanitha (45), her daughters Laxmi (21), Ramya (16) and Aishwarya (18) were hospitalised. They took some pesticide in an agriculture field as they were depressed over the additiction of the family head Pratap to liquor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:47 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Distressed over the liquor addiction of her husband, a woman and three of her daughters attempted to end their lives in an apparent suicide pact in Gajjiguda village on Monday.

Another daughter of the woman who refused to take poison called her elder sister in Hyderabad and alerted her and the villagers about the multiple suicide attempts.

The villagers and police rushed them to a hospital where condition of two women was stated to be critical.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabu said that Chilukuri Vanitha (45), her daughters Laxmi (21), Ramya (16) and Aishwarya (18) were hospitalised. They took some pesticide in an agriculture field as they were depressed over the additiction of the family head Pratap to liquor.

It was said that Vanitha was upset with her husband for being addicted to liquor. Pratap also had running land disputes with his siblings for the past two years. She and her three daughters attempted to commit suicide after picking up an argument with him.

Ravali, who was part of the suicide attempt pact did not dare to consume pesticide, informed her villagers and eldest sister Nagamani.

The villagers rushed the four to a government hospital in Kaghaznagar. The four were later shifted to a private hospital of the town as their medical condition deteriorated.