Bandi Sanjay promises to develop Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 09:09 PM

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar conducting review meeting with officials in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said he was committed to developing the Karimnagar parliament constituency on all fronts.

Interacting with officials at the Collectorate auditorium here while reviewing the progress of various schemes, Sanjay wanted the officials to prepare reports along with the details of projects that could be sanctioned to Karimnagar from the Centre. It would be his responsibility to bring the projects by convincing union ministers, he said.