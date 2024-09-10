Residents protest at Karimnagar Dairy against pollution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:25 PM

Local people staging dharna in front of Karimnagar dairy

Karimnagar: Residents of 16th division of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar led by corporator Bonala Srikanth staged a dharna in front of Karimnagar dairy alleging that the areas around the dairy were becoming polluted due to the effluents let out by the dairy.

The demonstrators charged that the ground water in the areas was becoming polluted due to percolation of the effluents generated by the dairy into the ground for the last ten years.

In additioin to health problems, people residing in nearby areas were suffering from skin allergies. It was not possible to utilize borewell water for household needs since the total dissolved solids (TDS) of the groundwater was found to be very high.

Moreover, the foul smell emanating from the dairy was spreading as far as to the Town-II police station from Padmanagar and people were facing difficulties in breathing. They wanted the authorities to take steps to protect their health by preventing effluents from the dairy.