Bandi Sanjay refuses to apologise to TNGO leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

(File Photo) Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief and MP Bandi Sanjay categorically said that he would neither apologise nor express regret for his comment

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief and MP Bandi Sanjay categorically said on Tuesday that he would neither apologise nor express regret for his comment against Telangana Non-gazetted Officers’ Association (TNGO) leaders.

The TNGO leaders had on Monday demanded Sanjay to tender an unconditional apology for his comment against them, failing which the employees would launch State-wide protests. Sanjay on Sunday accused TGO and TNGO Associations leaders of working in favour of the ruling TRS and diluting real issues pertaining to government employees.

Also Read Telangana govt employees demand Bandi Sanjay to apologise for his derogatory remarks

Addressing a press conference in Munugode, Sanjay stated that whatever he had said about the TNGO leaders was true and that he stood by it. He alleged that the TNGO and TGO leaders were working against the interest of government employees and that they should apologize to employees for ‘cheating’ them.

He alleged that the TNGO leaders never fought for the rights of the employees and also accused the government of not paying salaries to employees on time. The leaders were maintaining silence on this as well, he alleged, challenging them to hold TNGO polls.