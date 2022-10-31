Telangana govt employees demand Bandi Sanjay to apologise for his derogatory remarks

(File Photo) Enraged over BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's derogatory remarks against them, the Telangana Gazetted and Non-gazetted Officers Associations leaders demanded him to tender an unconditional apology

Hyderabad: Enraged over BJP State president Bandi Sanjay‘s derogatory remarks against them, the Telangana Gazetted and Non-gazetted Officers Associations leaders on Monday demanded him to tender an unconditional apology failing which the employees will launch State-wide protests.

Wearing black badges as a mark of protest, the government employees took out multiple rallies from various government offices in Hyderabad to the TNGO Bhavan.

Sanjay on Sunday termed the TGO and TNGO Associations leaders were working in favour of the ruling party and abandoning real issues pertaining to government employees. Protesting against these remarks, the government officers and employees staged demonstrations with black badges across 33 districts on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons at TNGO Bhavan here, the TNGO’s Association president and Employees Joint Action Committee chairman M Rajender said Sanjay’s remarks were inapproprioate and demoralising the spirit of employees. He said the employees have a cordial relation with any government. He asserted that the government employees were not working in favour of any political party during the ensuing Munugode byelections and were only discharging their duties.

He rubbished the allegations by the BJP State president over employees transfers and reminded that they were implemented as per the Presidential Orders. He demanded to know where were the BJP leaders when the Telangana government employees were harassed in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during the statehood movement. He sought to know Sanjay’s role in the Telangana movement.

TGOs Association president and Employees JAC general secretary V Mamatha stated that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has always been partial towards employees’ welfare and gave more than they sought including 30 per cent hike as per Pay Revision Commission in 2021.

She demanded that if Sanjay had any affection towards employees, he should convince the Centre to implement old pension method by scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme. She strongly objected to Sanjay’s derogatory remarks against women employees.