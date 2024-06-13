Bandi Sanjay takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry staff greeted and presented the new MoS with a bouquet after taking charge

Union Minister Nityanand Rai greeting Bandi Sanjay, in New Delhi on Thursday

New Delhi: Bandi Sanjay Kumar assumed charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. The Ministry staff greeted and presented the new MoS with a bouquet after taking charge.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai was present on the occasion. Rai and Bandi Sanjay also shared a hug. The Pontiff of Sri Virupaksha Vidyaranya Mahasamsthanam, Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Vidyaranya Bharati Swamiji, of Hampi Mutt, also attended the event.

He said under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Ami Shah he looks forward to dedicating himself in the service of the security of the nation.

Took charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Home affairs in presence of Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamiji and Hon’ble Minister Shri @nityanandraibjp ji. Under the able guidance of Hon’ble PM… pic.twitter.com/8CrSm0fNeF — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 13, 2024

After taking charge, he posted a message on social media platform X that read, “I would like to thank you each one of you for being on my side and my support system. These doors opened only because of support from my leader Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji,Party chief Shri @JPNadda ji, @BJP4India ,@BJP4Telangana cadre, media, Social media warriors and most importantly people of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency. I earnestly request you to continue to support me in my service for nation.”

Bandi Sanjay served as the BJP’s national general secretary and was the party’s former Telangana president. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he won from Telangana’s Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, defeating the Congress’ Velchala Rajender Rao by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

This is the second term for Bandi Sanjay as MP of Karimnagar. In the 2019 general elections, he defeated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.