Bandi Sanjay’s 3rd phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to cover 325 km

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

File Photo: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to be undertaken by the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will cover 325 kms in five districts – Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hamankonda and Warangal.

During the yatra, Sanjay will interact with people and hold meetings in three Parliamentary and a dozen Assembly constituencies in five districts.

The yatra will commence on August 2 at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and conclude at Sri Bhadrakali temple Hanamkonda on August 26.

Sanjay completed the second phase of the yatra starting from Jogulamba Shakti Peetam temple in Alampur, Gadwal on April 14. He started the first phase of the yatra from Sri Bhagya Lakshmi temple at the Charminar in August 2021.

Senior leaders from New Delhi and Hyderabad will take part in the yatra at Yadadri.