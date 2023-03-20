Bandi urges CM to provide financial assistance to farmers who lost crops due to rain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Stating that farmers had lost standing crops due to unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorms that lashed the State in last four days, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao take immediate steps to assess the damage in all the districts of the State and provide financial assistance to affected farmers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, Bandi Sanjay urged him to rescue the farmers, who lost standing crops in the rain. According to him, more than 5 lakh acres of crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains in about 13 districts.

He said chilli and mango farmers were the worst affected due to rains and hailstorm and added that about 40,000 acres of mango crop has been damaged due to rains.

He alleged that since Telangana government was not implementing crop insurance schemes of the Centre and hence farmers were not getting crop insurance for the damages caused due to rains. He demanded that a comprehensive crop insurance scheme should be implemented immediately to help the farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rains.

He also asked the government to announce compensation to farmers who have lost their standing crops.