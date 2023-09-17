Banjara Hills: Chided by parents, girl ends life

A minor girl from Noor Nagar died by suicide, reportedly upset over her parents scolding her for not studying and spending excessive time on her mobile phone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Upset over her parents allegedly rebuking for not studying well and instead spending most of the time with mobile phone, a minor girl died by suicide, in her house at Noor Nagar in Banjara Hills Road No.10, on Sunday early hours.

The 13-year-old girl, who was studying eighth grade in a private school in the same neighbourhood was reportedly seen with her mobile phone all the time in the house.

Police said her parents had warned her several times and on Saturday night too, after spotting her in a similar manner, they scolded her.

Apparently upset over being chided by the parents, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Sunday wee hours.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case and took up investigation.